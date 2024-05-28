EU approves $1.5B joint hydrogen project, $1.1B joint health care project

EU competition regulators on Tuesday approved a $1.52 billion joint hydrogen project funded by seven EU countries and a separate $1.1 billion joint health care project funded by a group of six EU countries.

Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain will provide up to $1.52 billion in public funding for the hydrogen project which is expected to unlock an additional 3.3 billion euros in private investments, the European Commission said in a statement.

It said 11 companies, including Airbus, BMW and Michelin, will take part in 13 projects.

AMERICAN ENERGY IS ESSENTIAL TO GLOBAL SECURITY, BUT BIDEN UNDERMINES US AT EVERY TURN

The health care project will be funded by Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Spain to support research and innovation and is expected to unlock an additional 5.9 billion euros in private investments, the Commission said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sanofi, Euroapi and 11 other companies will participate in 14 health care schemes.

Both schemes are so-called Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) which allows EU governments to fund them under looser EU state aid rules.