Food and Drinks
Wendy's celebrates 25 years of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' with new Krabby Patty Kollab

The meal will be available across the US, Canada and Guam for a limited time

It’s the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Wendy’s and Paramount have teamed up to celebrate.

Wendy’s released the iconic Krabby Patty Kollab today and the meal will be available across the U.S., Canada and Guam for a limited time.

The meal features a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty consisting of Vanilla Frosty and "a Pineapple Mango flavored purée swirl," according to their site. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger will have "a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun." 

sign on Wendy's restaurant

A general view from a Wendy's store on August 9, 2023 in Nanuet, New York.  (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"

Wendy's Kollab Meal add

It's the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Wendy’s and Paramount have teamed up to celebrate with an iconic Krabby Patty Kollab meal. (Wendy's X)

Lucky landlubbers in the Los Angeles area were able to experience an immersive Krusty Krab Wendy’s experience as they made their way through a tour of Bikini Bottom in a tented drive-thru featuring scenes from the popular cartoon.

Wendy's sign on a dark wood background

Sign for the fast food brand Wendy's on May 18, 2022, in London, United Kingdom. Wendy's is an American international fast food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.  (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio. "Wendy's pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we're looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence."

The meal is also available for purchase through Wendy’s mobile app.