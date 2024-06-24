Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Streaming
Published

Paramount+ price hike: Here’s how much streaming subscriptions will cost

Prices for annual subscriptions remain unchanged

close
Needham & Company senior media and internet analyst Laura Martin discusses Netflix's wild trading range ahead of earnings on 'Making Money.' video

Stream-flation: Average streaming service is raising prices 25%

Needham & Company senior media and internet analyst Laura Martin discusses Netflix's wild trading range ahead of earnings on 'Making Money.'

Paramount Global will soon start charging more for its namesake streaming platform.

The company said on Monday that prices for new monthly subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime and Paramount+ Essential will increase come Aug. 20.

New members will pay $7.99 per month for Paramount+ Essential, a $2 increase. Those already subscribed to the ad-supported tier will get to keep the current $5.99 monthly fee, according to Paramount Global.

The Paramount Plus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

The Paramount Plus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. ((Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Paramount+ with Showtime will climb by $1 to $12.99 a month for new members.

MAX AD-FREE STREAMING SERVICE IS GETTING A PRICE HIKE

The increase for current Paramount+ with Showtime customers will take effect the next time they have to pay their bill on or after Sept. 20.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PARA PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 10.29 +0.14 +1.38%

The Paramount+ with Showtime offering has been available for roughly a year, since the company combined Paramount+ and Showtime content. 

Streaming TV remote

Video on demand, TV streaming, multimedia. Hand holding remote control (iStock / iStock)

The price of its Limited Commercial Plan will increase $1 to $7.99 per month, Paramount said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

However, the cost of annual Paramount+ with Showtime and Paramount+ Essential subscriptions will not change from their respective $119.99 and $59.99 levels.

Paramount Global

Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer unit brought in about $1.88 billion in revenue during its most recent quarter, including $1.36 billion from subscriptions.

Paramount +

In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote control points to a screen that displays the Paramount + (Plus) logo.  (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company has been working to make its direct-to-consumer business, which includes BET+ and Pluto TV in addition to Paramount+, profitable for some time. In the first quarter, its adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization was a $286 million loss, marking a 44% improvement.

SPOTIFY RAISING US PRICES FOR PREMIUM PLANS, AGAIN

Paramount launched Paramount+ in 2021, and it has since amassed more than 71 million subscribers as it competes with other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Netflix, the leader in the sector, prices its ad-supported plan at $6.99 per month in the U.S., its standard ad-free plan at $15.49 and its premium ad-free plan at $22.99.