Cracker Barrel co-founder slams rebrand fail as ‘pitiful,’ urges chain to ‘keep it country’

Cracker Barrel’s logo rebranding fiasco has ignited nationwide backlash and now one of the chain’s original founders is speaking out.



At 93 years old, co-founder Tommy Lowe told WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville that the company’s leadership is steering the brand off course.



In the interview, Lowe said the $700 million rebrand was just "throwing money out on the street."



"Oh, that's crazy," said Lowe. "That's … bland nothing."



Calling the new logo "pitiful," Lowe warned executives to "keep it country" if they want to survive.



The Lebanon, Tennessee–based chain rolled out the redesign last week as part of a $700 million makeover under CEO Julie Masino. Instead of winning over customers, the rollout sparked widespread ridicule, a sharp dip in Cracker Barrel’s stock price and even pushback from President Donald Trump.



By Tuesday, the company reversed course and restored its original logo. In a candid admission to FOX Business, Cracker Barrel said it "could’ve done a better job" in sharing what the business is about and emphasized that the beloved elements of the chain, from rocking chairs to "Uncle Herschel," "aren’t going anywhere."



"Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was," President Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. "All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"



Lowe’s critique carries historic weight. Alongside the late Dan Evins, he helped open the first Cracker Barrel in 1969 off Interstate 40 in Wilson County, Tennessee, with the idea of a roadside restaurant and country store.



"It was always a country store for country people," Lowe said, adding that current leadership "just doesn’t understand."

He singled out new CEO Masino, a former Taco Bell executive, questioning her grasp of the brand’s roots.

"What’s Taco Bell know about country food?" he wondered.



For Lowe, authenticity is the company’s only winning recipe.



Recalling advice from country star David "Stringbean" Akeman during Cracker Barrel’s early days, Lowe said, "It looks good, but just keep it country. If they don’t, it ain’t gonna work."



