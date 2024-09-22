Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 states for potential traces of almonds not included on labels

Dairy company HP Hood has voluntarily recalled Lactaid, a lactose-free dairy milk, in 27 states due to potential exposure to almonds, according to the company and the Food and Drug Administration.

The milk may contain trace amounts of almonds, which were not listed on the label and could pose a risk to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity if they consume the products. The FDA says these individuals may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

HP Hood issued the recall Friday on 96-ounce containers of whole, 1%, 2%, fat-free and 2% calcium-enriched Lactaid Milk that were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from Sept. 5 through Sept. 18.

GM RECALLING 450,000 TRUCKS, SUVS OVER BRAKE WARNING

This problem was discovered during routine maintenance programs that revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

The states where the recalled milk was sold include Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported from consuming the product.

The recall only applies to products that have the code 51-4109 P2 and specific "best by" dates announced by the FDA.

BABY POWDER SOLD ON AMAZON RECALLED DUE TO ASBESTOS CONTAMINATION

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone who purchased a product impacted by the recall may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange.