Free on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Here's how to get your own delicious treat

Just like ice cream and apple pie, Americans love chocolate chip cookies.

Marking the celebration of this delectable sweet treat is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which is August 4, 2024.

To celebrate this delicious occasion, all U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels (nearly 400 of them) will offer a complimentary DoubleTree Cookie to both guests and members of the public.

SMITHSONIAN MUSEUM DISPLAYS DOUBLETREE BY HILTON'S BAKED-IN-SPACE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Anyone who walks into the hotels on August 4, 2024, can enjoy a choice of the original warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie or an allergy-friendly version, according to DoubleTree by Hilton.

"The DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie is synonymous with a warm welcome," said Shawn McAteer, brand leader, DoubleTree by Hilton, who is based out of the Hilton corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

"By extending this offer to both guests and the general public, we can share our signature caring service with even more people to help them celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day."

This year marks the first time the hotel chain is extending both the original and new allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie.

NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP DAY: LEARN THE HISTORY OF THE MORSELS THAT DATES BACK TO THE 1930S

"So, even more people can enjoy our sweet tradition," added McAteer.

"We believe that everyone should experience the simple pleasure of a chocolate chip cookie and are excited to launch this initiative, welcoming all cookie lovers to join us in celebration and sharing the warmth and comfort that DoubleTree by Hilton is known for."

History and folklore of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is designed to celebrate America’s favorite cookie, and it's a nod to Ruth Graves, who created the first-ever chocolate chip cookie, noted McAteer.

"For me, this holiday provides an opportunity to celebrate the cookie with both our guests and the public, symbolizing DoubleTree by Hilton’s warm welcome and comfortable stay," McAteer told Fox News Digital.

Chocolate chip cookie became DoubleTree’s welcome amenity

For over 30 years, said McAteer, the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie has been part of the brand's hospitality offerings.

11-YEAR-OLD LAUNCHES DESSERT BUSINESS OUT OF SHED, SHARES THE SECRET RECIPE TO SUCCESS

"The cookie was first introduced to guests in 1986 when DoubleTree by Hilton included the chocolate chip cookie as part of a nightly turn-down service," he said.

‘CRUMBL COOKIES’ FRANCHISE OWNER REVEALS WHY AMERICANS ARE SPENDING $5 ON A SINGLE COOKIE

As popularity and awareness grew, the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie was transferred to the front desk for every guest at each check-in, he noted.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 204.91 -3.86 -1.85%

Satisfy a cookie craving at home

In 2020, when travel was put on hold during the COVID pandemic, DoubleTree by Hilton released the official bake-at-home recipe for its chocolate chip cookie so that bakers and travelers could create the cookie in their own kitchen.

Here’s the recipe, provided by Hilton.

Chocolate Chip Cookie by Hilton

Ingredients

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle .

2¼ cups flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

1¾ cups chopped walnuts

2⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer at medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Add the eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending in the mixer at low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down the bowl.

With a mixer at a low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t over mix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.

TEXAS COUPLE SHARES DELICIOUS SECRETS OF THEIR OPRAH-APPROVED COOKIE BUSINESS

Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for about 1 hour.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Baker's note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat the oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until the edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.