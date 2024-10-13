Doritos opens first-ever restaurant inside Los Angeles arena

A new restaurant is now available inside Los Angeles's Crypto.com arena with a twist on a beloved snack.

Doritos announced it has opened a "new, bold," culinary experience for ticket holders who "seek the unexpected" by opening a "Doritos After Dark™" restaurant inside the LA arena.

"Taking cues from our consumers, we are enabling people to experience their favorite brands from Frito-Lay in delicious new ways," said Carolyn Braff, vice president of culinary marketing at Frito-Lay. "The globally inspired flavors of the Doritos After Dark menu will invite late-night food fans to see the creative and surprising ways Doritos can enhance their favorite meals and cocktails."

The restaurant will offer everything from spicy appetizers to bold entrées and sweet desserts, according to the company.

"When we take Doritos chips out of the bag and put the distinctive chip into recipes, the culinary possibilities are endless," said Chef Wiley Bates, culinary senior principal scientist at Frito-Lay.

"The Doritos brand is known for pushing boundaries and paving new paths. The food and alcoholic beverages offered at the new Doritos After Dark restaurant were created with the consumer in mind and take delicious fan favorites up a notch with the boldness and flair only Doritos flavors can deliver," Bates continued.

The restaurant will serve everything from margaritas and veggie dumplings to ice cream and California rolls, all with a Doritos twist, the company said.

While the Doritos After Dark restaurant is only available to ticketholders during regularly scheduled events at the Crypto.com Arena, the company said that Doritos After Dark will step out of the arena and into a one-of-a-kind Doritos Night Market pop-up on November 15.

"We're thrilled to be the home of Doritos' first restaurant as Doritos After Dark opens at Crypto.com Arena this fall," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena. "As the premier sports and live entertainment arena in Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena continues to present top-notch culinary experiences for fans, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy the unique cuisine Doritos After Dark offers."

This is not the first time this concept has been introduced to the public.

The Doritos brand first introduced Doritos After Dark in 2022 with pop-up ghost kitchens in New York and Los Angeles, serving up recipes never-seen before.

Then, in March 2023, Doritos After Dark made a splash and gained even more interest during an exclusive party at the Austin, Texas music festival, SXSW.