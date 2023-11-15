Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Taylor Swift concert put Travis Kelce's 'exclusive' shirt on map; designer says exposure was 'astronomical'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end spotted wearing distinctive shirt at Swift’s concert in Buenos Aires

close
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, talks to Fox News Digital about her partnership with Barefoot Wine, among other things. video

Donna Kelce talks new wine partnership, sons' NFL success, Taylor Swift effect

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, talks to Fox News Digital about her partnership with Barefoot Wine, among other things.

Fans were swooning over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s kiss following her Buenos Aires concert last Sunday, dissecting every moment.

And something that definitely caught their attention was Kelce’s green, white and blue multi-pattern shirt by designer J. Logan Home.

"The exposure from Travis has been astronomical," Home told Fox News Digital. "Traffic on the J. Logan Home has skyrocketed, and searches for the brand have also increased dramatically."

The designer explained that the shirt Kelce wore is from his Maison collection and that "Each piece is assembled by hand using three separate vintage scarves from the same European designer. This particular shirt was crafted from original Yves Saint Laurent scarves."

Travis Kelce in a patterned shirt stands next to Scott Swift in a collared shirt and Kansas City Chiefs lanyard

Travis Kelce was spotted with Scott Swift in Argentina at Taylor Swift's concert. Kelce was wearing a shirt by designer J. Robert Home, who said the exposure to the public has been "astronomical." (@flormosso_ / TikTok / Fox News)

TRAVIS KELCE SPLURGES FOR TAYLOR SWIFT, UPGRADES TO $6M KANSAS MANSION

He noted that each shirt is "a piece of wearable art" and "no two pieces are ever alike, and this particular shirt is one of my all-time favorite creations."

J. Logan Home sitting near some of his designs

Designer J. Logan Home said the shirt Kelce wore at Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert is "one of my all-time favorite creations." (J. Logan Home / Fox News)

Home added, "The fact that he chose to wear it for this occasion is particularly telling as the scarf that makes up the back of the shirt is covered in love hearts."

Love was in the air the night Kelce wore the shirt at Swift's Buenos Aires concert, where she changed the lyrics to her hit song, "Karma," to call him out, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Backstage, fans caught video of Swift running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him.

TAYLOR SWIFT PUTS KANSAS CITY ON THE MAP WITH TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP

"Truthfully, Travis’ style reminds me a lot of my own," Home told Fox News Digital. "He loves bold patterns, color and definitely isn’t afraid to take any risks when it comes to fashion. He also dresses himself, which is a testament to his extreme charisma because his personality certainly comes out through each of his outfit choices."

Travis Kelce flashing the rock and roll sign in designer shirt

Home said Kelce's style reminds him of his own, saying, "He loves bold patterns, color and definitely isn’t afraid to take any risks when it comes to fashion." (Steven Simione / File / Getty Images)

Home's clothes have also been worn by other stars, including Dua Lipa, Emma Roberts, Future and 2 Chainz.

"I like making bold, one-of-a-kind stuff. I'm not afraid to take risks and mix wild patterns, colors and materials to create wearable art. My style is all about imagination and pushing boundaries with fashion," he said.

Most shirts in the line retail for over $2,500 "as they are each [one of a kind]." Home did not disclose the price of the shirt worn by Kelce at the concert.

Split screen of J. Robert Home sitting on a trunk with an example of his designs

Home takes vintage designer scarves and re-purposes them into shirts, like the one seen on the right. He said Kelce has worn at least four shirts from his line so far. (J. Robert Home / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

According to Home, Kelce was shopping in Miami when he bought his first shirt from the designer, and he has since bought three others, including the one worn in Buenos Aires.

Kelce spoke about his fashion sense in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in October.

Travis Kelce holding Taylor Swift's hand as they walk

Kelce told the Wall Street Journal he has fun with his style, saying, "I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m going to have fun with it." (File / Getty Images)

"I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m going to have fun with it," he said.

He added, "For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face." 

TAYLOR SWIFT ACHIEVES BILLIONAIRE STATUS AMID NEW ROMANCE, RECORD-BREAKING TOUR AND '1989 (TAYLOR'S VERSION)'

The 34-year-old told the outlet he’s an "impulse shopper" and puts hours of thought into the ensemble he’ll be seen wearing walking into the locker room.

"It really just goes down to the wire," said Kelce. "I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together."

Travis Kelce walking in designer jacket and sunglasses

Kelce described himself as an "impulse shopper" and says he enjoys "the creative process of the panic to just throw something together." (Kevin Sabitus / File / Getty Images)

His interest in style goes back to his childhood in Cleveland.

"Playing a sport growing up, like I always wanted to wear a headband, I always wanted to have a certain pair of shoes," that the choices made him feel like "a superhero."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Kelce’s mother, Donna, recently appeared on "Extra" where she also noted her son’s flair for fashion.

Donna Kelce smiles on red carpet

Donna Kelce told Extra that upon seeing a photo of Travis in his yearbook that he "wears things to put a smile on people's faces." (Lisa Lake / Prime Video / Getty Images)

Host Billy Bush showed her his Cleveland Heights yearbook from 2008, and when she saw the photo, she said, "He even had some strange sweater on even in that, so he's always like that. He's always just – he wears things to put a smile on people's faces."