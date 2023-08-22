Celebrity manager Scooter Braun reportedly losing A-list client roster

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel are just a few of the A-list stars reported to be leaving Scooter Braun's management company.

Braun, who works under his own SB Projects banner, has also managed Justin Bieber's career since he was just 13 years old.

Sources told Billboard Monday that both Grande and Lovato were looking for new representation. Grande and Braun have worked together for a decade, beginning with the release of her debut album, "Yours Truly" in 2013.

The mega-manager seemed to feed into the frenzy with a post shared Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself," he wrote.

SB Projects representatives did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital also requested comments from representatives for Grande, Lovato, and Menzel.

Braun's client list also include Hilary Duff, Dan + Shay, Ashley Graham, Black Eyed Peas and Ava Max.

SB Projects' website has not been updated to reflect the reports that Braun's celebrity roster is dwindling.

Grande, Lovato, and Menzel were still listed as clients on the SB Projects website as of Tuesday evening.

Braun, who is reportedly worth $500 million, made waves in the industry three years ago during his public feud with Taylor Swift after he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and also acquired the rights to the master recordings from her first six albums.

He later sold Swift's masters for over $300 million to a private equity company in 2020. Swift has since been on a re-recording spree, and recently announced "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will be released on Oct. 27.

"Reputation" and "Taylor Swift" are the final two albums left for Swift to re-record from when she worked under Big Machine Records.

Selling off music rights is fairly common in the industry, though. Bieber sold off the rights to his music earlier this year to the tune of $200 million.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital purchased Bieber's 291-song catalog, which included his last album, "Justice." Universal Music will still own the master recordings.

"Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Braun said in a statement at the time, according to Variety. "For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey, and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning."

Justin Timberlake, Neil Young, Kenny Chesney, Leonard Cohen, Nile Rodgers and Nelly Furtado previously inked similar deals with Hipgnosis.

Timberlake sold his catalog for a little more than $100 million, and Young 50% of his for about $150 million.

