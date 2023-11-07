Barbra Streisand called Apple CEO Tim Cook because Siri was mispronouncing her name: ‘That’s one perk of fame’

Barbra Streisand went straight to the source when she realized Siri was mispronouncing the second ‘S’ in her name as a ‘Z.’

"And I said my name isn’t with a ‘Z,’" she told the BBC on Sunday. "It’s Streisand, like sand on the beach. Now, how simple can you get."

"The Way We Were" actress said she figured she needed to call Apple. "I mean, the head of Apple. You know, Tim Cook. And he had Siri change the pronunciation of my name to be correct."

"That’s one perk of fame," the 81-year-old two-time Oscar winner, who also told the BBC that she actually doesn’t "enjoy fame" because she’s a "very private person," said.

The interviewer even checked Siri to make sure it had been fixed — to Streisand’s delight. "Ah, isn’t it right!" she cheered after he asked Siri who sings "Papa, Can You Hear Me?"

In her new memoir "My Name is Barbra," Streisand wrote that she is "still hurt by the insults" about her appearance she received as a young singer, "and can't quite believe the praise," according to the BBC.

The "Funny Girl" star said that her memoir was the "only way to have some control over my life."

She added, "This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this."

Siri, the Apple-exclusive digital assistant powered by artificial intelligence, was first introduced by the company is 2011.