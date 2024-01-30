Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota
Published

Toyota chairman issues apology for subsidiary safety scandal, brand remains world's top-seller

Toyota Motor posted record annual sales of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023

close
Fox News Digital automotive editor Gary Gastelu unpacks new developments in the Toyota Prius on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Toyota launches new Prius model with solar panel roof options

Fox News Digital automotive editor Gary Gastelu unpacks new developments in the Toyota Prius on ‘Varney & Co.’

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda on Tuesday apologized for safety scandals that have rocked three of the company's subsidiaries.

On Monday, Toyota disclosed it was suspending shipments of some Toyota models including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV after an independent panel uncovered wrongdoing in tests for diesel engines developed by supplier Toyota Industries. The disclosure comes after Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu shut down production last month after admitting to decades of fraudulent safety test results and an emissions scandal at subsidiary Hino Motors in 2022. 

"I would like to express my deepest apologies to our customers and stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern caused by the successive irregularities at Hino Motors, Daihatsu and Toyota Industries," Toyoda told reporters at an event for the Toyota group, which now consists of 17 companies. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 201.66 +3.60 +1.82%

Though the scandals could potentially hurt the Japanese automakers' brand, Toyota Motor remained the global top-selling car manufacturer for the fourth consecutive year after posting record annual sales of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, Reuters reported.

TOYOTA SUBSIDIARY SHUTS DOWN PRODUCTION AFTER ADMITTING TO DECADES OF SAFETY TEST ‘IRREGULARITIES’

Akio Toyoda

Toyota Motor's Chairman Akio Toyoda apologizes for scandals at three group companies during a press conference in Nagoya, Japan on January 30, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Toyota reported a 7.2% jump in global sales last year, including those at Daihatsu and Hino Motors.

Toyota has now sold more than 10 million vehicles for nine of the past 10 years, excluding 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global markets, including the auto sector.

In second place, German competitor Volkswagen Group this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

TOYOTA RECALLS 1 MILLION VEHICLES IN US OVER SHORT CIRCUIT CONCERNS

A Toyota Camry on display at an auto show

A Toyota Camry is displayed during the press day preview of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. (REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Tuesday's data showed sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

However, Toyota sales might slow down since Daihatsu, a Toyota subsidiary and one of Japan’s oldest combustion engine manufacturers founded in 1907, temporarily shut down its factories and suspended all vehicle imports and exports. 

SENATORS DEMAND TESLA RECALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES FOLLOWING ‘ALARMING’ REPORT: AUTOMAKER SAYS ALLEGATIONS FALSE

Daihatsu logo

The logo of Japanese automaker Daihatsu is seen during the press day of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 25, 2023. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The shut-down came in response to an independent investigation that looked at 64 vehicle models and found 174 counts of irregularities in safety tests and other procedures, according to The Hill. Irregularities included tampering with safety tests, creating false information or fabricating test data in apparently widespread and systemic issues at the company. 

Daihatsu halted all shipments while the investigation continued, and Japan’s Transport ministry began on-site inspections that looked into issues in the company dating back to 1989. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Daihatsu said Tuesday its global production fell 25% to 121, 000 vehicles in December and its worldwide sales were down 8% that month, per Reuters. 

Japan's transport ministry lifted a ban on shipments of 10 Daihatsu-made cars earlier in the day.

FOX Business' Peter Aitken and Reuters contributed to this report.