Alaska Airlines IT issue grounds flights, disrupts Cyber Monday orders

Business is back to normal for Alaska Airlines after the airline experienced an information technology (IT) issue on Monday that disrupted bookings and delayed flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), according to reports.

"Yesterday morning we experienced an IT issue that resulted in a significant disruption to our operation including delayed flights," a statement from the airline to FOX Business said.

The Seattle-based airline requested a brief ground stop at Sea-Tac Airport at 11:20 a.m. that lifted at noon, the airline said, so it could "clear the aircraft congestion on the ground" prior to the issue being resolved.

The airline was offering Cyber Monday deals at the time, and the IT issue briefly disrupted people trying to book flights online, local KIRO Newsradio reported. The sale runs through Wednesday, Alaska Airlines' website shows.

Last month, a class action lawsuit was filed against Alaska Air Group and Delta Air Lines about the effects of aircraft emissions near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is moving forward as plaintiffs allege that pollution has caused physical harm, death and property damage.

The lawsuit was allowed to move forward after a Seattle federal judge rejected the airlines' bid to have claims from Washington residents tossed, according to court documents.

Residents in the lawsuit described a five-mile radius around the airport as a "contamination zone."

"We sincerely apologize to our guests who were impacted and are working to get all our guests to their destinations," Alaska Airlines said.

FOX Business' Marc Smith and Christina Shaw contributed to this report.