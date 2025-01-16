Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, the New Glenn, lifted off successfully from Florida early Thursday after it’s first launch attempt was scrubbed Wednesday.

This flight is Bezos' attempt to get into the private space race. The successful launch could open up competition for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The New Glenn began its first ever ascent toward the stars Thursday morning and Blue Origin, said the first flight’s key objective, was just to get into orbit.

JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN NEW GLENN ROCKET HEADED TO SPACE, FAA GRANTS LICENSE

"To reiterate our objectives—this is our first flight, and we’ve prepared rigorously for it. But no amount of ground testing or mission simulations is a replacement for flying this rocket," said Blue Origin via X.

JEFF BEZOS, ELON MUSK SPACE RACE FEUD BACK ON AS BLUE ORIGIN ASKS FAAA TO LIMIT SPACEC LAUNCHES

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Our key objective today is to reach orbit safely. Anything beyond that is icing on the cake. We know landing the booster on our first try offshore in the Atlantic is ambitious—but we’re going for it. No matter what happens, we’ll learn, refine, and apply that knowledge to our next launch," it said.