AIR AND SPACE
Published

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Glenn rocket headed to space, FAA grants license

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Glenn rocket is headed to space after being given the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA on Friday issued Blue Origin a Part 450 commercial space launch license, authorizing the first launch of its reusable rocket, New Glenn.

The FAA determined the aerospace company met all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements, according to a statement.

"The FAA is committed to enabling the success of the U.S. commercial space transportation industry without compromising public safety," said Kelvin B. Coleman, associate administrator for commercial space transportation. "By working closely with Blue Origin, the FAA issued this new launch license well in advance of the statutory deadline for the historic maiden flight of New Glenn."

The license allows Blue Origin to conduct orbital missions from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with the reusable New Glenn first stage landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the FAA. It is valid for five years.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp responded to the news on X, saying, "A big thanks to the FAA for the partnership, especially over the holidays. Here’s to NG-1 -- we are really close, folks."

Named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, the rocket is designed for a minimum of 25 flights and will launch payloads into high-energy orbits, according to the company. It will operate like a commercial airliner, but with cleaner fuel, less waste and a cheaper cost.