Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk space race feud back on as Blue Origin asks FAA to limit SpaceX launches

Amazon founder's aerospace firm warns of environmental concerns from too many launches of rival SpaceX's Starship SuperHeavy off Cape Canaveral

Wildly Successful Test: SpaceXs Starship reaches orbit, biggest rocket ever made

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is asking the federal government to limit the number of launches Elon Musk's SpaceX can carry out on Cape Canaveral with its Starship-SuperHeavy (Ss-SH), reigniting the feud between the billionaire rivals in their battle for aerospace dominance.

Blue Origin posted a comment last week to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requesting the agency put a cap on SpaceX's Ss-SH in the area, where Blue Origin has operations on several sites. 

Jeff Bezos speaks

Jeff Bezos speaks about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bezos' aerospace firm cited several concerns, particularly for the local environment, arguing that "Ss-SH operations are expected to have a greater environmental impact than any other launch system currently operating" nearby. 

SPACEX'S MASSIVE SUPER HEAVY-STARSHIP RETURNS TO EARTH WITHOUT EXPLODING AFTER FIRST FULL TEST FLIGHT

In response to the move, Tesla CEO Musk posted on his social media site X, "Sue Origin," and confirmed the assessment of his message by his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, which stated that Musk was making "a tongue-in-cheek comment about Blue Origin's past lawsuits against SpaceX, such as the one over NASA's lunar lander contract."

Elon Musk attends "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity on June 19, 2024, in Cannes, France.  (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The phrase ‘Sue Origin’ could be interpreted as a sarcastic way of saying that Blue Origin has a history of resorting to legal action rather than competing fairly in the marketplace," Grok added.

JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FIRST NEW SHEPARD FLIGHT SINCE GROUNDING

Musk later wrote that it is "Not cool" of Blue Origin "to try (for the third time) to impede SpaceX’s progress by lawfare."

SpaceX's Starship

SpaceX's Starship launches its fourth flight test from the company's Boca Chica launchpad, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, near Brownsville, Texas, in this handout picture obtained on June 6, 2024. (SpaceX/Handout via Reuters / Reuters Photos)

After SpaceX was awarded a NASA contract for a lunar lander in 2021, Blue Origin filed a protest to the Government Accountability Office (GOA), arguing Musk's company received preferential treatment during the Human Landing System selection process and citing safety issues. The GOA dismissed the petition.

Blue Origin then sued NASA over the issue, and that lawsuit was dismissed.

FOX Business has reached out to both Blue Origin and SpaceX seeking comment on Blue Origin's comment to the FAA.