Alaska Airlines planes clip wings at Seattle-Tacoma airport, prompting FAA probe

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after two Alaska Airlines planes clipped wings at a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gate Saturday.

At about 12:15 p.m. local time, ground-service tugs were pushing back two aircraft from their gates when their winglets touched, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.

There were no injuries, the spokesperson said.

Passengers on the two flights deplaned at the gate, were transferred to other aircraft and departed a short time later.

"We sincerely apologize to our guests for the delay and inconvenience," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

FAA air traffic control is not responsible for plane movements in the gate area, the agency wrote in a news release.