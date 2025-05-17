Expand / Collapse search
Alaska Airlines planes clip wings at Seattle-Tacoma airport, prompting FAA probe

Winglets touched during pushback at Seattle-Tacoma airport, causing delays but no injuries

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on aircraft travel issues on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Safety may dictate a reduction in Newark flights

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on aircraft travel issues on 'The Bottom Line.'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after two Alaska Airlines planes clipped wings at a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gate Saturday.

At about 12:15 p.m. local time, ground-service tugs were pushing back two aircraft from their gates when their winglets touched, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.

Alaska Airlines flights 1190 and 1094 clipped wings on Saturday.

Alaska Airlines flights 1190 and 1094 clipped wings Saturday. (LunatikMedic/Erik Luna / Fox News)

There were no injuries, the spokesperson said.

Passengers on the two flights deplaned at the gate, were transferred to other aircraft and departed a short time later. 

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER on tarmac at SeaTac

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.  (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We sincerely apologize to our guests for the delay and inconvenience," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

Alaska airlines flight operated by SkyWest in flight

The FAA said it is investigating the Alaska Airlines incident. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / FOXBusiness)

FAA air traffic control is not responsible for plane movements in the gate area, the agency wrote in a news release.