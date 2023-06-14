Planned Parenthood execs among highest-earning in nonprofit sector pay, new report finds

Planned Parenthood executives are among the highest-paid in the U.S. in the not-for-profit sector, surpassing the average salary for nonprofit CEOs, according to a new report.

American Life League's STOPP International, an organization dedicated to serving as a watchdog on Planned Parenthood, recently released a report titled "The STOPP International 2023 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation," which offers analysis of how much money executives affiliated with the nonprofit are raking in.

The abortion giant pulled down $1.9 billion in government grants and disbursements over the past three years and has more than $2.7 billion in assets, according to its most recent financial report, the report said.

STOPP International's report also divulges the salaries of the leaders of all Planned Parenthood affiliates, as well as those of the top paid employees at its headquarters.

Katie Brown, who serves as director of communications for American Life League, noted in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that Planned Parenthood took in $670.4 million in taxpayer money while dispensing $16.8 million to its affiliate CEOs in 2020.

The average salary for the CEOs at Planned Parenthood affiliates was $317,000, according to Planned Parenthood's most recent data, Brown said.

The average salary for nonprofit CEOs in the U.S. is $184,809, according to Salary.com.

STOPP International also observed in its report that the highest-paid Planned Parenthood CEO was a White woman who made $616,926 in 2020. The second- and third-highest earners at Planned Parenthood were White men who pulled down $592,432 and $570,726.

The report also noted that of all 53 Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs, only seven were people of color – four Black and three Hispanic – and the lowest-paid among 53 affiliate CEOs was a Black woman.

"The research revealed in the 2023 report from American Life League’s STOPP International makes it clear that the top salaries go to White executives," Brown said.

"It’s disingenuous that in Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report they claim to be committed to breaking down ‘barriers of structural racism that block access to care,’ when they so obviously haven’t done so in their own organization," she added.

Despite the high earnings of the nonprofit's executives, Brown said most of the people who utilize Planned Parenthood's services have low income, with 70% of the clientele having a household income of less than $40,000.

"If there’s one thing that this report makes clear, it is proof that at Planned Parenthood, the rich get richer while the poor get abortions," Brown said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment on the organization's report but did not receive a response by time of publication.