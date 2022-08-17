Planned Parenthood midterm spending to top record $50M after Supreme Court abortion ruling

Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, is prepared to spend over $50 million in the run-up to this year's midterm elections.

This spending plan breaks the company's previous record of $45 million in 2020.

The surge in spending on political advocacy follows this year's historic Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy-making back to the states.

"Who wins in these midterm elections will determine whether a state has access to abortion and potentially determine whether we will face a national abortion ban," Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, told the Associated Press. "We will be clear about who is on which side."

Abortion advocates are hoping the midterm will act as a referendum on pro-life politicians who have passed strict anti-abortion laws in their states.

"When people go to vote this November, nearly half of the folks voting could be living in a state that either has already banned abortion or is quickly moving to ban abortion. These are entirely new circumstances," Lawson said.

A dozen red states across the country have banned most elective abortions.

Democrats face historical headwinds coming into November as the party that wins the White House and control of Congress traditionally suffers major setbacks in the House and Senate in the ensuing midterm elections.

They are also up against a very unfavorable political climate, fueled by record inflation and soaring crime, and symbolized by President Biden’s deeply negative approval ratings.

However, with abortion legislation sent back to the states, Democrats hope for an energized electorate that will help them defy the current expectations by political prognosticators.

