Over 1K IRS agents being ‘willfully delinquent’ on their tax returns is ‘inexcusable’: Sen. Ernst

During an interview on "Varney & Co," Wednesday, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, responded to reports that 1,250 IRS employees were delinquent on their tax returns despite President Biden's forthcoming "Inflation Reduction Act," which calls for the addition of 87,000 agents.



IRS REFUNDING $1.2B IN LATE-FILING PENALTIES, HERE'S HOW TO COLLECT THE MONEY

STUART VARNEY: I know you asked the Treasury to audit the IRS, and I know you just heard back. What did they tell you?

SEN. JONI ERNST: Yes, Stuart, they said yes, they would audit the IRS. And so they do see this as a problem. As you noted, 1,250 employees were willfully delinquent on those tax returns. They hadn't paid their taxes and there were 300 of them that were repeat offenders. Even one of them is an IRS criminal investigator. So we've got to stop this. And if we're hiring 87,000 new agents, maybe we should make sure they're policing their own agency first.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: