Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Over 1K IRS agents being ‘willfully delinquent’ on their tax returns is ‘inexcusable’: Sen. Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst: 300 of the IRS's tax delinquents were repeat offenders

close
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, weighs in on reports that 1,250 IRS employees were delinquent on their tax bills despite the agency’s latest endeavor to hire 87,000 new agents on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Over 1K IRS agents being ‘willfully delinquent’ on their tax returns is ‘inexcusable’: Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, weighs in on reports that 1,250 IRS employees were delinquent on their tax bills despite the agency’s latest endeavor to hire 87,000 new agents on ‘Varney & Co.’

During an interview on "Varney & Co," Wednesday, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, responded to reports that 1,250 IRS employees were delinquent on their tax returns despite President Biden's forthcoming "Inflation Reduction Act," which calls for the addition of 87,000 agents.

IRS REFUNDING $1.2B IN LATE-FILING PENALTIES, HERE'S HOW TO COLLECT THE MONEY

STUART VARNEY: I know you asked the Treasury to audit the IRS, and I know you just heard back. What did they tell you?

SEN. JONI ERNST: Yes, Stuart, they said yes, they would audit the IRS. And so they do see this as a problem. As you noted, 1,250 employees were willfully delinquent on those tax returns. They hadn't paid their taxes and there were 300 of them that were repeat offenders. Even one of them is an IRS criminal investigator. So we've got to stop this. And if we're hiring 87,000 new agents, maybe we should make sure they're policing their own agency first. 

IRS graphic with Biden

A view of the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on March 27, 2019 (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP). U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines in the South Court Auditorium at the White House (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Image (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images  |  Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst reacts to the new report that 1,250 IRS workers were intentionally delinquent on their own tax bills on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

IRS must police their own agency before hiring 87,000 new agents: Sen. Joni Ernst

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst reacts to the new report that 1,250 IRS workers were intentionally delinquent on their own tax bills on ‘Varney & Co.’