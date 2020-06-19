Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Small Business

Names of most PPP loan borrowers will be made public

Information for businesses that received more than $150,000 will be disclosed

By FOXBusiness
close
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discusses reopening the economy amid coronavirus and the Paycheck Protection Program. video

Cuban: Coronavirus PPP loan was 'perfect in conception'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discusses reopening the economy amid coronavirus and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Trump administration announced late Friday that it would publicize the names of large Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients.

Continue Reading Below

The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department said they had “agreed with bipartisan” leaders in Congress to enhance the transparency of the program by releasing additional data about borrowers.

IRS PERMITS MORE AMERICANS TO TAP RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS WITHOUT PENALTY

That information will include business names, addresses, NAIC codes, business type, demographic data, nonprofit information, jobs supported and loan amount ranges for people who received more than $150,000.

The loan amount ranges will be divulged as follows:

• $150,000-350,000

• $350,000-1 million

• $1-2 million

• $2-5 million

• $5-10 million

These ranges account for about 75 percent of loan dollars approved.

WORKERS TAP RETIREMENT SAVINGS TO COPE WITH CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“We value transparency and our fiduciary responsibility to ensure American taxpayer funds are used appropriately,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement.

When it comes to loans below $150,000, only broad data will be released.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chuck Schumer, D-NY, lauded the move on Friday.

The program came under scrutiny after a number of larger companies received loans, which were intended to help out struggling small businesses. Many have since returned the funds.

According to the administration, as of June 12 more than 4.5 million loans had been approved.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE