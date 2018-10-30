GE slashes dividend to one cent, earnings fall short

Struggling conglomerate General Electric said Tuesday its third-quarter revenue missed Wall Street's expectations and it was slashing its dividend.

GE reported revenue of $29.57 million, less than the $29.92 million analysts anticipated.

GE’s third-quarter earnings per share came in at an adjusted $0.14 per, less than the $0.20 per share Wall Street expected.

The former Dow component said it will cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share starting in December, allowing it to retain $3.9 billion in cash per year compared to the prior payout level.

In addition, GE said it will divide its struggling power business into two units.

The results are the first under Larry Culp, 55, who was appointed as chairman and CEO on Oct. 1, replacing John Flannery.

“We are on the right path to create a more focused portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet. My priorities in my first 100 days are positioning our businesses to win, starting with Power, and accelerating deleveraging. We are moving with speed to improve our financial position, starting with the actions announced today. I look forward to updating you further on our progress in early 2019,” Culp said.