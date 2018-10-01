GE CEO John Flannery out, replaced by Lawrence Culp

GE, the struggling conglomerate, said Monday it has replaced CEO John Flannery with H. Lawrence Culp Jr., effective immediately. Flannery has been CEO for less than two years.

Besides Culp, who served as the chief executive of Danaher Corp. for 14 years, the company also announced Thomas W. Horton as lead director. Culp, 55, and Horton, 57, have been on the GE board since April.

Further, the company said it is reviewing plans to take an approximately $23 billion noncash goodwill charge for its ailing GE Power business.

Shares of Boston-based GE, which has more than 300,000 employees worldwide, rose nearly 15 percent in premarket action after the leadership change was announced. The stock has lost about 35 percent of its value this year.

While GE’s businesses -- other than its Power business -- are generally performing consistently with previous guidance, due to weaker performance in the Power business, the company will fall short of previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share for 2018.

"We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency. We remain committed to strengthening the balance sheet including deleveraging," Culp said in a statement.

Horton was CEO of American Airlines from 2011 to 2013, and chairman of American Airlines Group from 2013 to 2014.

Flannery succeeded Jeffrey Immelt as CEO and board chairman. Before that Flannery was president and CEO of GE Healthcare.