YouTube meets green slime on “Double Dare” reboot

On your mark, get set, go! “Slim is back and bigger than ever,” Marc Summers, the host of the widely popular 1986 Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare,” told FOX Business on Thursday.

Three decades later, Summers returns as a color commentator on the reboot of the hit series that allowed kids to win prizes, money and get messy while navigating crazy obstacles without getting reprimanded for it.

The new show will be hosted by 22-year old YouTube star Liza Koshy and will be even bigger and messier than before.

“The obstacle courses are about 20 percent bigger -- we’ve got a lot more mess,” he said to Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." “We are bringing back some of the classic obstacles and some of the classic physical challenges but a lot of new stuff as well.”

And what about the infamous green slime? Summers said he expects a new “top secret recipe.”

“Back in the day it was made of apple sauce and vanilla pudding and green food coloring,” Summers added.