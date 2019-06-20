What China's youth thinks about America

Has China become anti-American because of escalating trade tensions? Not so far.

FOX Business, this week, asked Chinese citizens to explain their views on America as trade negotiations between the two largest economies in the world remained strained. Some people, especially younger generations, still look at the country with admiration.

“America is the biggest developed country and China is the biggest developing country. So the relationship between them will be important in the world. I don’t think this kind of trade war will affect the lives of people...It’s kind of political stuff,” a woman told Connell McShane who is reporting from China this week.

Chinese students, who welcome the opportunity to study in America, are also watching the trade situation in hopes it won't limit these opportunities. Another woman McShane spoke with said she was worried that the trade war would place more limits on students from China coming to study in the United States.

China’s population grew to 1.4 billion in 2017.

