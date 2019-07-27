Warning: Pink rubber found in ready-to-eat sausage labeled '100% beef'

article

Be on the lookout for a pre-cooked sausage in your frozen aisle in the grocery store.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a recall of Teton Waters Ranch cooked uncured polish sausage made with beef.

The reason: there could be pink rubber in the sausage, labeled as "100% grass-fed beef."

Stores selling the product got complaints from customers they found more than beef in their sausage.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Items were packaged on June 17, 2019 and June 20, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5694” on the product packaging.

36-oz. packages containing three 12 oz. individually wrapped pieces of “TETON WATERS RANCH COOKED UNCURED POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH BEEF” with a Use/Freeze By SEP 16 2019 or Use/Freeze By SEP 19 2019.

Shipped to retail locations in California and Utah.

The USDA issued a class-I recall for the brand Friday, which is considered a high health risk, due to "foreign matter contamination."

