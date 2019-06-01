Johnsonville recalls about 95,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages

article

About 95,000 pounds of Johnsonville’s ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages were recalled due to the potential presence of “extraneous material,” U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials announced Friday.

The agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that it found hard green plastic in the meat, according to a news release.

Fourteen-ounce packages with a “best by” date of June 9 are part of the company’s recall and have the establishment number “EST. 34224,” the FSIS said.

Consumers should check their refrigerators or freezers for the sausage packages because the agency expressed concern customers might be storing them.

“The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint regarding green hard plastic in the product,” the news release said.

At this point, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions,” the agency said, adding that anyone with the recalled packages shouldn’t eat them. Consumers should either toss them out or return them, the agency said.