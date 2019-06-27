WARNING: 'Overloaded' fireworks recalled ahead of 4th of July

article

Before the Fourth of July, Federal regulators issued a warning to the public on more than 37,000 fireworks, which are considered "overloaded" with explosives that could cause serious injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published a variety of incendiaries that violate their standards for pyrotechnics due to a "greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers."

In 2018, the American Pyrotechnic Association reported an all-time high of fireworks sales due to lifted restrictions in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The below products are available for refund, according to the CPSC.

Grandma's Fireworks

Units recalled: About 25,000

Image 1 of 18 ▼ The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. (CPSC.gov)

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks

Units recalled: About 11,000

GS Fireworks

Units recalled: About 260

Keystone G-Force Fireworks

Units recalled: About 1,660

The fireworks contain "banned hazardous substances" that are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

