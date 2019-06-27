WARNING: 'Overloaded' fireworks recalled ahead of 4th of July

Before the Fourth of July, Federal regulators issued a warning to the public on more than 37,000 fireworks, which are considered "overloaded" with explosives that could cause serious injuries.
Continue Reading Below
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published a variety of incendiaries that violate their standards for pyrotechnics due to a "greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers."
In 2018, the American Pyrotechnic Association reported an all-time high of fireworks sales due to lifted restrictions in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
The below products are available for refund, according to the CPSC.
Grandma's Fireworks
Units recalled: About 25,000
Advertisement
The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. (CPSC.gov)
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks
Units recalled: About 11,000
The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. (CPSC.gov)
GS Fireworks
Units recalled: About 260
The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. (CSPC.gov)
Keystone G-Force Fireworks
Units recalled: About 1,660
The fireworks contain "banned hazardous substances" that are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. (CSPC.gov)
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.