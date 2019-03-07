Warner Bros. CEO under investigation amid sexual allegations

article

WarnerMedia said it is investigating claims that its Warner Bros chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara promised acting roles to a young actress in exchange for sexual favors.

The accusations are detailed in an explosive report by The Hollywood Reporter, that includes text messages between a British actress Charlotte Kirk and Tsujihara dating back to 2013.

The report alleged they were first introduced by Australian billionaire James Packer, who was closing a production deal with Warner Bros at the time.

According to the text messages, Tsujihara said he planned to arrange for Kirk to meet with studio executives for various TV and film projects.

However on March 3, 2015, a seemingly frustrated Kirk texted him back and said, “You’re very busy I know but when we were in that motel having sex u said u would help me and when u just ignore me like you’re doing now it makes me feel used. Are u going to help me like u said u would?”

Tsujihara later responded by saying, "Sorry you feel that way. Richard will be reaching out to u tonight."

At the time, Richard Brener, was the president of production at Warners' New Line Label. The report, however, noted that there was no indication that Brener was aware of any relationship between Kirk and Tsujihara.

What's more, the report goes on to imply that Kirk believes she was used to help close a $450 million co-financing deal for Packer and Ratner's RatPac Entertainment at the time.

While a rep for WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to FOX Business request for comment, a rep did tell The HollyWood Reporter that its investigating the allegations.

Both Tsuijihara and Kirk have also denied that any inapproprate behavior occured between them.