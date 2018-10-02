The biggest CEO exits of 2018

Sexual assault allegations. Racial slurs. Company policy violations—and a slew of retirement announcements.

There were many reasons several high-profile CEOs have left their job this year. So much so, that the high turnover rate among U.S. chief executives this year could even become a record, according to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

So far this year, more than 880 CEO changes have been recorded, which is already a 15 percent increase from last year. In August, in particular, CEOs exits hit the highest number on record with 154 departures announced.

Andrew Challenger, vice president of the outplacement group said the changes may signal that the tight labor market and demand for high-level talent are drawing CEO to better opportunities.

“Companies are battling for talent in the current environment. Those that have taken the tax cuts and expanded operations are finding themselves in need of people to run these organizations. Others are reaping the benefits of strong consumer spending,” Challenger said last month.

Other factors, he said, include uncertainty in the markets, disruptions in technology, and/or fallout from impeding tariffs.

Here are some of the most noteworthy CEO departures so far in 2018.

September

Tyson Foods CEO—Tom Hayes

After two years at the helm, Hayes announced his plans to step down for personal reasons.

CBS Corporation CEO—Leslie Moonves

After serving more than 20 years at the helm, Moonves was forced to resign as chairman and CEO of CBS after several sexual allegations emerged against him.

August

PepsiCo CEO—Indra Nooyi

As the first female CEO of the soda giant, Nooyi announced her retirement after being at the helm for more than 12 years.

July

Dunkin Brands Group CEO-Nigel Travis

The coffee and donut chief officially retired as CEO, relinquishing the title to Dunkin’ president David Hoffman.

Papa John’s chairman and founder—John Schnatter

Schnatter first stepped down as CEO on January 1 after making comments criticizing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of national anthem protests. But he was later forced in resign as chairman in July following backlash for using a racial slur during a conference call.

Barnes & Noble CEO—Demos Parneros

Parneros was ousted in early July for violating company policies. The bookseller, however, did not release any specifics on what polices were infringed.

June

Intel Corporation CEO—Brian Krzanich

Krzanich resigned after the board discovered that he had a relationship with an Intel employee—which violated company policies.

Walt Disney Co COO—John Lasseter

While Lasseter was the not the CEO but the Chief Creative Officer for media giant, his exit was significant. The company announced Lasseter’s abrupt exit following reports of sexual harassment.

Athena Health CEO—Jonathan Bush

Bush was also forced to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Starbucks Corporation Chairman—Howard Schultz

Schultz announced his resignation as executive chairman to focus on other ventures.

May

JCPenney’s CEO and Chairman—Marvin Ellison

Ellison resigned to become the CEO of Lowe’s Companies.

Campbell Soup Company CEO—Denise Morrison

Morrison announced her retirement.

Xerox Corp CEO—Jeff Jacobson

Jacobson and six members of the company’s board of directors resigned after reaching an agreement with top shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason. The agreement ended the lawsuit filed by Icahn and Deason over a proposed merger with Fujifilm.

March

Lowe’s CEO—Robert Niblock

Niblock also announced his plans to retire.

February

Wynn Resorts CEO and founder—Steve Wynn

Wynn was forced to step down as chairman and CEO after multiple reports of sexual assault allegations emerged.