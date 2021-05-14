Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Walt Disney World eases mask requirements for guests

Guests will still be required to wear face masks when in indoor locations in the parks

Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, won't be required to wear masks in outdoor areas beginning Saturday.

The policy change follows a relaxing of rules in Orange County.

The news was reported in a Disney-related BlogMickey post.

Guests will still be required to wear face masks when in indoor locations in the parks.

Masks must be worn starting with entering a queue until the exit. 

Guests will also be required to wear face coverings while using Walt Disney World transportation. 

While, the rules for guests have been relaxed, the same does not apply to park employees known as Cast Members.

According to the blog, Disney still requires employees to wear a face covering in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Disney had previously relaxed its policy on face shields for Cast Members, but will not immediately relax its  policy on face masks.