Want your kid to be the next big CEO? Buy them a pet

Have dreams of raising the next Mark Zuckerberg? Or maybe the next Jeff Bezos?
Continue Reading Below
Your first move should be to get your child a puppy or another four-legged companion.
According to a study by Kelton Research for Banfield Pet Hospital, 93 percent of C-suite executives said they grew with some sort of a pet.
What’s more, 78 percent of those polled attribute their success to their childhood furry friend, with almost a quarter of them saying their first pet taught them more than their first internship did.
If that isn’t enough reason, a whopping 77 percent of current C-suite executives even admitted that they came up with a big business idea while walking their dogs.
Advertisement
Overall, 62 percent of the 857 corporate executives polled believe their childhood pets had a positive impact on their ability to build lasting relationships with their coworkers and clients.
More from FOX Business
Lastly, 80 percent of those surveyed said they felt more connected to colleagues — and underlings — who own pets as well, and 79 percent of them believe that employees who have pets are hard workers.