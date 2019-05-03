10 companies that let you bring your dog to work

Research has shown that if you give your child a puppy -- or another four-legged companion -- you will have a higher shot at raising the next big CEO.

Continue Reading Below

Data by Kelton Research for Banfield Pet Hospital found that 93 percent of C-suite executives said they had a pet growing up, with more than 78 percent of them attributing their success to their furry friends.

If that isn’t enough reason to get a pet, a whopping 77 percent of current C-suite executives even admitted that they came up with a big business idea while walking their dogs.

So, it's no surprise that more and more companies are now offering their employees the opportunity to bring their furry friends to work.

Here are 10 companies that allow workers to bring their dog to work, according to data from GoBankingRate.com.

Advertisement

Amazon - Seattle headquarters

Up to 6,000 pups are on the e-commerce giant's campus at any given time.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

Ben & Jerry's

The ice cream maker has a regular crew of "K9-5ers" that join their staff at work every day.

Bissell

It's no surprise that the pet supply maker allows dogs at its Grand Rapids, Michigan headquarters. The company even has a dedicated "Petspot" areas for their furry workers.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

The company's headquarters have alotted several days a year where workers can bring their pets to work.

GlassDoor

The company's Mill Valley, California headquarters is dog-friendly.

Google

Dogs but not cats are allowed at Google's offices, according to the company's code of conduct.

PetSmart

Employees at the company's headquarters in Phoenix can bring their dogs to work.

Salesforce

The company's San Francisco headquarters has a dedicated "Puppyforce" room where employees can reserve a desk for themselves and their pups.

Ticketmaster

Not only are its offices pet-friendly but they also give their employees the options to get pet insurance through the company.

WeWork

Not only are its communal workspaces dog-friendly but so is the company's New York City headquarters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP