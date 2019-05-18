Clothing brand Vineyard Vines’ collection for Target is available for sale at the retailer and online Saturday.

Fans of the brand and its pink whale logo can browse the summer-friendly collection on the Target website. The collection includes clothes for women, men, children, babies, accessories, pet accessories, home décor, kitchen items including dinnerware and silverware and outdoor equipment including beach chairs and umbrellas.

There are more than 300 items available for sale and the prices range from $2 to $120. Most items in the collection cost $35 and under.

This is not the first time Target has collaborated with well-known fashion labels. Recently, Lilly Pulitzer and Missoni have sold collections at Target. High-end fashion labels such as Alexander McQueen and Justin Timberlake’s William Rast also sold collections at Target. When the Lilly Pulitzer line was being sold, the collection was sold out in minutes in April 2015.

The Vineyard Vines collection is available for sale until July 13 while supplies last, Target said. The selections will vary store by store.