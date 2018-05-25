Veterans hired to make American-made products

Tidal New York set out on a mission at its inception to make its product in the U.S. and staff its factory almost exclusively with veterans.

“For us, the ultimate version of transparency is when you can make it here and you take that body of water and that ocean out and you can really see where it’s made,” co-founder Tim Gibb said during an interview on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” program on Friday.

The co-founders drew the inspiration for opening up their business with veterans in mind after attending a charity event for training service dogs for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“You’d be hard pressed to find a family in the country, no matter where they are from, what their story is, that doesn’t have a veteran in it,” Gibb said.

Tidal New York, which manufactures flip-flops and sandals throughout several states across the country, uses cards showcasing the faces of military veterans that are making the product.

Gibb said that the purpose of highlighting veterans was to help break down the stigma associated with PTSD.

“It was about, this is the human being and they happen to be veterans,” he said.