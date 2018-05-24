The war on straws: Here are 5 eco-friendly alternatives to plastic

Plastic straws are on the chopping block, forcing big companies to look for alternatives.

McDonald’s faced pressure on Thursday to ban them from all restaurants but the proposal was later rejected after the company said it was already working on finding alternatives.

The news is the latest push to ban plastic straws from restaurants, bars and stores amid its environmental concerns. It is estimated that more than 500 million single-use plastic straws are used and thrown away every day in the U.S., according to the National Park Service.

"A YouTube video of a plastic straw being removed from the nostril of a sea turtle has now been watched by over 15.8 million people. This 2015 video and the prevalence of plastic straws in marine waste have spurred consumers in the US, Canada and Europe to ask restaurants and concession vendors to be 'straw free,’” Keith Schnip, a McDonald’s shareholder said.

However, McDonald’s position is that it already has a packaging goal that by 2025 "all of McDonald's guest packaging (including straws) will come from renewable, recycled or certified sources.”

What’s more, is that just this week, a New York City councilman introduced a bill saying restaurants should replace plastic straws with paper or metal alternatives.

Seattle, Miami Beach and Malibu, California have already passed bans on plastic straws.

But the big question now is, what is the best and most eco-friendly alternative out there?

Here are five startups looking to disrupt the $500 million world of plastic straws.

Lolistraw by Loliware – It’s the world’s first edible and hypercompostable straw. It’s made by the same designers who came up with Loliware, the edible cup that made its first debut in 2015 on TV show “Shark Tank.” The Lolistraw is made from seaweed and its coloring and flavor comes from fruit and vegetable pigments.

Harvest Straws – These straws are grown, harvested and cut by hand in Southern California from heritage, non-GMO grain.

BeOrganic Glass Straws – These straws are made with 50% to 100% organic fabrics and colored with 100% organic dyes or factory remnants and recycled fabrics.

Aardvark Straws – These paper straws are made in the U.S. using materials that are non-toxic, BPA free and elemental chlorine free.