USC may expel students linked to admissions cheating scandal

The University of Southern California is taking action regarding the status of students allegedly associated with a massive college admissions cheating scheme – which for some attendees, could mean expulsion.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the school said it had placed “holds” on the accounts of students who could be wrapped up in the scam. Those students will not be able to register for classes or obtain their transcripts while under review.

Students have been notified if they are being reviewed by the school. Upon completion of the assessments, “proper action” will be taken, which could mean “revoking admission or expulsion.”

“USC determined which applicants in the current admissions cycle are connected to the alleged scheme and they will be denied admission,” the school said in a statement. “A case-by-case review of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme is also underway. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed.”

Two university employees who helped facilitate the alleged cheating arrangement were fired.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband – fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli – were charged with allegedly offering bribes to get their two daughters admitted to college. Both girls dropped out of USC, according to The New York Post.

USC said it is working to identify donations that may have been made in association with the scheme and will redirect those funds to a “non-USC organization that will benefit underserved students.”

Yale University, which was also believed to be targeted by the scheme, is conducting its own investigation. The university’s president said its policy is to “rescind admissions of students who falsified their applications,” as reported by CBS News.