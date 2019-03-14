College cheating $1M bail: Govt. gone overboard

The college admissions scandal involving Hollywood celebrities, business leaders and other wealthy parents resulted in upwards of a million dollars in bail bonds payment for their release.

Continue Reading Below

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said the government has gone overboard by charging an excessive amount of bail money.

“A million dollars cash bail on a non-violent case….come on, the courts are going overboard here,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto Thursday.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin were among the 50 people charged in the “Operation Varsity Blues” criminal investigation.

A judge on Wednesday ruled that Loughlin and famed fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, may be released on $1 million dollar bond each.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Judge Napolitano said predicts that the parents involved in the idespread college admissions bribery scheme will not do any jail time.

“I think the only people that will go to jail will be the people that orchestrated,” he said.

William Rick Singer is the alleged “ringleader” of cheating scandal that created a “side-door” to get students into schools.