Unused vacation time hits all-time record: survey

A record of 768 million U.S. vacation days went unused in 2018, according to new research by the U.S. Travel Association.

Continue Reading Below

This marks a 9 percent increase since 2017.

The study found these unused vacation days equate to about $65.5 billion in lost benefits.

According to the study, more than half of Americans don't use all their paid time off.

The U.S. Travel Association claims if more Americans traveled during their time off, "the economic opportunity for the travel industry amounts to $151.5 billion in additional travel spending, which would create two million American jobs."

Advertisement

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The study found Americans with older kids tend to take more time off than those with younger kids.