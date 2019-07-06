These companies will help you pay for your vacation getaway, analysis says

A recent analysis found these 12 companies encourage their employees to take time off and also help pay for a getaway.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research, a Washington think tank, found that the U.S. is the “only advanced economy that does not guarantee its workers any paid vacation time.” The report stated that one in four private-sector employees “do not receive any paid vacation or paid holidays.”

However, FlexJobs, a job posting site that helps people find employment opportunities, compiled a list of 12 companies that offer discounts and reimbursements to its staffers to take a vacation.

AFAR Media, a “travel media brand,” gives its full-time employees 30 days of vacation time as well as $2,000 stipend each year to travel, according to a blog post from the company.

Home-renting company Airbnb gives its employees $2,000 a year worth of travel coupons.

BambooHR, a tech company, offers its staffers “paid paid vacation” or $2,000 a year to travel wherever they want.

Basecamp offers its employees three weeks of paid vacation and paid holidays. The company also offers its employees to take a “one-month-long paid sabbatical” every three years, according to its website.

Evernote, a tech company, offers its employees unlimited vacation time and a $1,000 yearly stipend to put toward vacation.

Expedia, a vacation-booking site, offers its employees a travel reimbursement that can range from $250 to $750. Staffers are also offered discounts on vacations booked through the site.

FullContact, a tech company, gives its employees $7,500 to put toward traveling and staffers can also not work while away.

Motley Fool, a multimedia site focusing on business, gives its employees unlimited vacation time and a program where a lucky person each month wins $1,500 that can be put toward a two-week vacation.

Moz, a software company focused on SEO (search engine optimization), offers its employees 21 vacation days, seven sick days, 10 paid holidays and $3,000 a year for traveling.

Travelzoo, a site that has deals for entertainment purposes, offers its employees vacation deals and a $1,500 stipend to stay in a hotel or book a vacation, according to the company’s president.

TripAdvisor offers its employees a travel reimbursement of $250 or more depending on how long staffers have worked there.

United Airlines offers its employees discounts on tickets and limitless standby travel.