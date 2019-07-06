Search

These companies will help you pay for your vacation getaway, analysis says

Are Americans becoming vacation deprived?

Expedia travel expert Courtney Scott on Americans not using all their vacation time, some of the top vacation spots this holiday season and Emirates’ extravagant new first-class cabins.

A recent analysis found these 12 companies encourage their employees to take time off and also help pay for a getaway.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research, a Washington think tank, found that the U.S. is the “only advanced economy that does not guarantee its workers any paid vacation time.” The report stated that one in four private-sector employees “do not receive any paid vacation or paid holidays.”

However, FlexJobs, a job posting site that helps people find employment opportunities, compiled a list of 12 companies that offer discounts and reimbursements to its staffers to take a vacation.

AFAR Media, a “travel media brand,” gives its full-time employees 30 days of vacation time as well as $2,000 stipend each year to travel, according to a blog post from the company.

Home-renting company Airbnb gives its employees $2,000 a year worth of travel coupons.

BambooHR, a tech company, offers its staffers “paid paid vacation” or $2,000 a year to travel wherever they want.

Basecamp offers its employees three weeks of paid vacation and paid holidays. The company also offers its employees to take a “one-month-long paid sabbatical” every three years, according to its website.

Evernote, a tech company, offers its employees unlimited vacation time and a $1,000 yearly stipend to put toward vacation.

Expedia, a vacation-booking site, offers its employees a travel reimbursement that can range from $250 to $750. Staffers are also offered discounts on vacations booked through the site.

FullContact, a tech company, gives its employees $7,500 to put toward traveling and staffers can also not work while away.

Motley Fool, a multimedia site focusing on business, gives its employees unlimited vacation time and a program where a lucky person each month wins $1,500 that can be put toward a two-week vacation.

Moz, a software company focused on SEO (search engine optimization), offers its employees 21 vacation days, seven sick days, 10 paid holidays and $3,000 a year for traveling.

Travelzoo, a site that has deals for entertainment purposes, offers its employees vacation deals and a $1,500 stipend to stay in a hotel or book a vacation, according to the company’s president.

TripAdvisor offers its employees a travel reimbursement of $250 or more depending on how long staffers have worked there.

United Airlines offers its employees discounts on tickets and limitless standby travel.