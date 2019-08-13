University bans sale of all beef products on campus

A university across the pond has a major beef with one menu item on campus and so school officials have banned the product entirely.

Students at Goldsmiths, University of London, can scrap beef burgers, burritos and other on-campus favorite meals as the college bans the sale of all beef products in an attempt to become carbon neutral by 2025.

“Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words,” the university’s new warden, professor Frances Corner, said in a statement on Monday.

The measure includes removing all beef products from campus food outlets by the start of the 2019 academic year. The university will introduce a 12-cent levy on bottled water and discourage the use of single-use plastic cups.

“I truly believe we face a defining moment in global history and Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organizations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use,” Corner said.

Students will be given additional opportunities to study climate change with new academic courses on the subject being offered at the university.