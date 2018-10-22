Uber to deliver 'flying burgers' via a drone as soon as 2021

Uber Technologies is looking to speed up its “flying burgers” initiative faster than previously planned.

Continue Reading Below

According to the Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company has an aggressive timeline for getting its delivery drones project up and running -- as soon as next year.

As of Sunday, Uber was seeking an operations executive who could help it carry out its ambitious plan.

The listing, which was removed by Uber following the Journal report, was looking for an executive who could “enable safe, legal, efficient and scalable flight operations.” The listing referenced UberExpress, which is an internal name for its drone delivery operation within UberEats.

While an Uber spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report, it did tell the Journal that the posting did “not fully reflect [its] program, which is still in very early days.”

Advertisement

However, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted in May that he is bullish on the idea and believes it’s the key to solving urban mobility.

"It’s my personal belief that a key to solving urban mobility is flying burgers in any city,” Khosrowshahi said during the Uber Elevate Summit in May. “We need flying burgers. Everyone needs it, so we’re working on that.”

Khosrowshahi further explained that Uber’s drone-assisted food deliveries would be able to deliver food within five minutes as opposed to couriers, which can take up to 30 minutes. The company is currently testing out its program in San Diego.

Many believe Uber is cautious about revealing its narrative beyond ride-hailing as it reportedly eyes a possible IPO next year. As the Journal previously reported, it recently received proposals from several Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as $120 billion.

What’s more, Uber isn’t the only one eyeing drone deliveries either. In 2013, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said it could potentially roll out delivery drones within four or five years, however it was snubbed by the U.S. Transportation Department’s testing program, in which Uber is currently participating.

And Google’s Alphabet has been working its drone project since 2012, but it has suffered a lot of technical difficulties throughout the years.

In 2016, the company pushed out two managers who were leading its drone initiative.