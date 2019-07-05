Uber Eats tests 'dine-in' feature in cities across US

Uber Eats is testing a new dine-in feature that will allow users to pre-order their meals on the app and eat it at the restaurant in an effort to reduce wait time.

The online food ordering and delivery platform is testing the dining option in Austin, Dallas, San Diego and Tucson.

Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito told FOX Business Uber Eats has been chipping away at restaurants' in-house sales by offering a robust delivery system.

“Now that they are going to offer a pre-order dine-in option means that we get to keep all the revenues and tips, and we keep the business in-house. So, that’s really good for restaurants,” he said on "Varney & Co.” Friday.

DiSpirito, who is the chef at The Standard Grill in New York City, said he would consider the dine-in and delivery options and thinks Uber Eats would be a good addition to the restaurant.