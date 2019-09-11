Twins who lost father in 9/11 attacks build business to honor his memory

Andrew Friedman died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. He was 44.

Continue Reading Below

He was survived by his wife, Lisa, and his then-11-year-old twin boys, Michael and Daniel.

"Our dad never lived his life in fear," Mike told FOX Business' Charles Payne on "Making Money With Charles Payne." "He was always about enjoying the moment. So when he got this life-changing job on the 92nd floor of the North Tower, he didn't panic about it."

"He just went about as if it was a normal job." Mike Friedman

Mike said his mother was worried about her husband's new job, but his dad wasn't concerned.

"That was him," Mike said. " He always made every day mean something. He lived his life to the fullest, and we're trying to carry on his legacy."

Advertisement

Fast forward to today, and the twins have taken the loving memory of their father and built a successful sock business called Tall Order.

"We started Tall Order two years ago really in the spirit of giving back." Dan Friedman

"We still donate a portion of our profits back to Tuesday's Children which helps out families going through traumatic loss," Dan said.

Mike said he thinks his father would love their products, especially since he was 6-foot-5 and their company touts producing socks for "all feet."

Dan said when they heard about so many 9/11 first responders passing away from illnesses connected to their brave acts, he knew they wanted to give back.

"We wanted to help out." Dan Friedman

"And so that's why we're proud to introduce our collaboration with the Feal-Good Foundation where 50 percent of all the proceeds from these socks will be donated back directly to the Feal-Good Foundation," Dan said.

Dan said since launching the new campaign, their phones have been overrun with orders.

"We love to see so many people, so many emails, coming in to support our mission and support our endeavor to give back," Dan said.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Mike said he believes it's time for the country to be more unified, "especially today, of all days."