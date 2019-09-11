Remembering the 9/11 attacks, 18 years later

Americans will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Wednesday with somber ceremonies, moments of silence and promises not to forget a morning that changed the course of world history.

In New York City, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will observe a moment of silence before the opening bell

Anniversary ceremonies will also be held across the country commemorating the nearly 3,000 people who died when hijacked planes rammed into the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon while a fourth crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The 9/11 attacks by the terrorist group al-Qaida were the deadliest ever on American soil.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will lead a moment of silence at the White House at 8:40 a.m. ET, minutes before the first plane crashed into the Trade Center’s north tower, before participating in an observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, will speak at the annual Flight 93 memorial service in Shanksville. The 40 passengers on that flight, which had been delayed in leaving Newark, N.J., fought back against the hijackers after learning of the earlier attacks. The terrorists crashed the plane, which officials believed was supposed to hit the Capitol, into the ground, killing everyone onboard.

Former President George W. Bush will lay a wreath at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial at 1 p.m. ET. American allies will also observe the anniversary.