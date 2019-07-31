Alleged 9/11 mastermind could help victims who sued Saudi Arabia

The alleged mastermind behind the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, could help the victims of the attack in their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia if his life is spared by the U.S. government.

A federal lawsuit filed on Friday in New York uncovered Mohammed’s willingness to cooperate, according to the Wall Street Journal. Court documents show victims seek billions of dollars in damages and accuse the Saudi government of the 2001 attacks.

“I just find it hard to believe though we do a deal for someone like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who is responsible for 3,000 deaths,” former Guantanamo Bay Chief Prosecutor and retired Col. Morris Davis said on “Varney & Co.” Wednesday.

Mohammed remains untried nearly 19 years after the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Davis said, having looked at the evidence when Mohammed first arrived nearly 13 years ago at the U.S. military base in Cuba, there’s ample evidence to prove his guilt without reasonable doubt without using his statements.

“We can try this case successfully without using tortured evidence,” said Davis.

He added that the opportunity for Mohammed to be a witness in the Sept. 11 case gives the Guantanamo detainee a “renewed relevance.”

“He is a very proud, very arrogant guy and I think the notion of spending the rest of his life being totally irrelevant is the worst punishment imaginable,” he said.