Top RVs of 2019 on display in Salt Lake City trade show

More Americans are taking their homes on the road, but this time with an upgrade.

The RV industry’s three-day signature event kicked off in Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday amid a strong economy and low gas prices. The trade show RVX: The RV Experience brings together hundreds of RV and outdoor brands at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The industry is showing off the latest in high-end luxury with some RV’s boasting a $1 million price tag. The event also showcase some cheaper alternatives, including Little Guy Trailers.

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock had some personal experience, retrofitting his daughter’s 1991 Dodge Ram Van.

“That was the silly way to do it,” he joked on Wednesday. “If you want to do it right, you come to see P.J. Tezza and his wife.”

P.J. Tezza is the CEO of Modvans, a new recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Ventura, California.

Tezza said he got the idea for Modvans after building his own prototype three years ago. After receiving encouragement from his friends, Tezza created his own website and during the first 12 months in business, ModVans sold over $2.4 million of camper vans.