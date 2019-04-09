Top company founders who didn't graduate from college

While the recent college admission scandal has revealed the extremes of unethical behavior by affluent parents trying to get their children into top schools, many of today’s most influential business leaders dropped out of college.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made that point clear when he met with President Donald Trump in March while discussing hiring practices at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.

“Our company, as you know, was founded by a college dropout. So we’ve never really thought that a college degree was the thing that you had to have to do well. We’ve always tried to expand our horizons,” Cook said, adding that about half of the employees the company hired last year in fact did not have a four-year college degree.

Apple now joins a long list of other top employers who are looking beyond college degrees to find talent, according to research conducted by LinkedIn.

Steve Jobs, who the was the original college dropout among entrepreneurs, quitting after one semester in 1972, started a trend that has now been followed by other top company founders.

Here are some notable company founders who do not have a college degree, according to LinkedIn.

1. Travis Kalanick -- Uber

2. Michael Dell -- Dell

3. Mark Zuckerberg -- Facebook

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo - RC1F8F058120

4. Steve Jobs -- Apple

5. Arash Ferdowsi -- Dropbox

6. Jan Koum -- Whatsapp

7. John Mackey -- Whole Foods Market

8. Jack Dorsey -- Twitter