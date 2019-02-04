Tom Brady longevity beyond genetics, expert says

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, after he led the New England Patriots to victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. At 41, he also became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

“What I love about Tom Brady is he is not accepting this early retirement,” said "Your Best Age is Now" author Dr. Robi Ludwig to FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday. “Especially in the athletic world where if you’re an athlete and 40 they tell you to retire and be an announcer.”

Ludwig said the secret to his longevity is not only living a healthy lifestyle, but that he’s also “very genetically blessed.”

“He’s working with his genetics,” she said. “He’s not just relying on it in a lazy way. He’s clearly working out a certain way, eating a certain way [and] his attitude is very disciplined.”

What’s more, he understands his own body.

“You know yourself, you know your body, you know how you want to feel, you know what works,” she said, “And that actually influences our genes.”

And although it may be easier said than done for other aging athletes who may not be as talented as Brady, Ludwig said they’ve been gifted with a very important lesson from the "Comeback Kid" himself.

“If you are disciplined and you don’t feed into certain cultural limitations and you take the action that you need to take, yes each decade brings its own challenges, but so what? Deal with those challenges so you can remain on purpose [and] do what you want to do.”