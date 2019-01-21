Search

Super Bowl pay: Patriots, Rams player earnings tied to game's result

By SportsFOXBusiness

Super Bowl LIII will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, here's everything you need to know about the big game.video

Super Bowl 2019: What to know

Super Bowl LIII will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, here's everything you need to know about the big game.

A double pay share is just part of the reward awaiting the winner of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Continue Reading Below

The NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement mandates that all players receive the same paycheck in the playoffs. Paydays depend on a team’s postseason performance rather than an individual player’s on-field prowess.

MORE ON THIS

For this year’s game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, members of the winning team can look forward to a $118,000 paycheck. Members of the losing team will earn $59,000 each.

Postseason pay shares can be a significant downgrade for players with hefty contracts. For example, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $15 million, or nearly $900,000 per week, during the 17 weeks of the 2018 NFL regular season.

So far, members of the Rams and Patriots have each earned $83,000 in playoff pay. Broken down by round, players received $29,000 for their appearance in the divisional round and $54,000 for their appearance in the conference championship. Since both teams had a bye week during the wild card round, players did not receive a pay share that week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

For last year’s Super Bowl, members of the victorious Philadelphia Eagles each earned $112,000, while members of the losing Patriots earned $56,000.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments