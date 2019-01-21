Super Bowl pay: Patriots, Rams player earnings tied to game's result

A double pay share is just part of the reward awaiting the winner of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

The NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement mandates that all players receive the same paycheck in the playoffs. Paydays depend on a team’s postseason performance rather than an individual player’s on-field prowess.

For this year’s game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, members of the winning team can look forward to a $118,000 paycheck. Members of the losing team will earn $59,000 each.

Postseason pay shares can be a significant downgrade for players with hefty contracts. For example, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $15 million, or nearly $900,000 per week, during the 17 weeks of the 2018 NFL regular season.

So far, members of the Rams and Patriots have each earned $83,000 in playoff pay. Broken down by round, players received $29,000 for their appearance in the divisional round and $54,000 for their appearance in the conference championship. Since both teams had a bye week during the wild card round, players did not receive a pay share that week.

For last year’s Super Bowl, members of the victorious Philadelphia Eagles each earned $112,000, while members of the losing Patriots earned $56,000.