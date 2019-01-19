Search

These are the US cities where employees are the happiest - and most miserable

In one of the tightest labor markets in decades, employee happiness may be more important than ever for companies to retain good workers.

Unemployment, which has remained at a nearly 50-year low for the past few months, climbed slightly in December to 3.9 percent.

However, the rise in the unemployment rate likely stemmed from a jump in the labor force participation rate -- not a shortage in new jobs -- because at 63.1 percent, it's at the highest level in more than a year, tied for the highest rate since 2013.

Unfortunately for some employers, a new study released this week by Kununu found that worker happiness can vary wildly in cities across the U.S., as first reported by Fortune.

Based on more than 87,000 employee reviews, here’s a look at the top 10 American cities where employees are the happiest -- and the most miserable.

Happiest:

1. Miami

2. Los Angeles

3. Raleigh, N.C.

4. Louisville, Ky.

5. Omaha, Neb.

6. San Jose, Calif.

7. Sacramento, Calif.

8. Oklahoma City

9. Seattle

10. Fresno, Calif.

Unhappiest:

41. Charlotte, N.C.

42. Albuquerque, N.M.

43. Milwaukee

44. Colorado Springs, Co.

45. El Paso, Texas

46. Dallas

47. Houston

48. Memphis, Tn.

49. Oakland, Calif.

50. New York

